Woman's body found at bottom of compactor chute in NYC building

What to Know A woman in her 20s was found dead at the bottom of a trash compactor chute on West 28th Street in Chelsea, police said

The woman's identity has not been released and the city's medical examiner will determine her cause and manner of death

Police said she's believed to be a resident of the city but did not live in the luxury condo complex where a maintenance worker found her Friday afternoon

A young woman found dead at the bottom of the compactor chute at a condo building in Manhattan may have gone missing a day before her gruesome discovery, law enforcement sources say.

Police said a building employee came across the 24-year-old woman Friday afternoon in the basement of the building. Officers and EMS arrived at the luxury residential complex on West 28th Street around 3 p.m.; the latter declaring her dead at the scene.

The woman, not yet publicly identified by authorities, is believed to be a resident of the city but did not live in the building where she was discovered.

Surveillance video obtained by News 4 appears to show the woman stumbling down West 28t Street late Thursday evening, attempting to open doors along the way. It's not clear yet clear how she gained access to the condo building.

Law enforcement sources said that police were investigating whether the woman is connected to a missing person's case where a woman in her 20s was last seen getting into a cab at a nearby restaurant.

Residents of the building, horrified by the news of the woman's death, learned a maintenance worker found the woman's body while taking out the trash.

While the circumstances surrounding the woman's fate remain unsolved, investigators have not yet determined that her death is criminal in nature.

The city's medical examiner will determine her cause and manner of death.

Police have not yet publicly identified the young woman found in the Chelsea apartment building. News 4's Chris Jose reports.