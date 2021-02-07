Hudson River

Woman Saved From Hudson River Who Fell Trying to Snap Pick of Manhattan

NBC Universal, Inc.

An incredible rescue captured on camera after Hoboken police officers saved a woman who feel into the freezing Hudson River while trying to get a picture of the Manhattan skyline.

The 23-year-old woman and her brother were out Saturday afternoon near Pier 13 when she climbed over the railing to get a better vantage point for her photo.

That's when she fell through a gap between the dock and the pier, straight into the water. Police said her brother made the call to 911 when he and other members of their group couldn't pull her out.

Snow covers most of the pier where a woman fell between the railing and the dock.

Hoboken officers arrived and used a rope and life preserver to hoist her out.

Local

New York 21 hours ago

Ex-Police Chief Saw Nothing ‘Egregious' in Daniel Prude Video

Kevin Durant 21 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Pulled From Game Twice Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The woman was "located approximately 10 to 12 feet below this pier in waste-high water. She was holding herself up on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the pier. It was uneasy because in the beginning we didn't know if the whole pier was compromised, the whole area was covered in snow," Officer Francis McCourt said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment but was expected to be OK.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Hudson RiverNew JerseyHobokenwater rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us