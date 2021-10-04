CRIME STOPPERS

Woman Pushed in Front of Times Square Subway During Morning Rush: Cops

The victim suffered facial injuries in the fall and is expected to be OK, police said

Times Square subway station
A woman apparently was shoved in front of a northbound subway at the Times Square-42nd Street station at the height of Monday's morning rush, police say.

Authorities stress their investigation is preliminary, but at this point, it appears another woman pushed her in front of the train on the 1/2/3 line just after 8:15 a.m. She didn't appear to fall onto the train tracks but on the platform, officials said.

The victim suffered facial injuries in the fall and is expected to be OK, police said.

Cops say the woman thought to have pushed her was last seen wearing black sneakers and beige pants with a multicolored scarf.

There was no indication that subway service in the area was affected by the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

