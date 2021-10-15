Woman Pours Gasoline Outside NYC Yeshiva Before Lighting Fire: Police

New York City's hate crime task force has launched an investigation after a woman tried to set a fire outside of a Brooklyn yeshiva on Thursday.
Images released by the NYPD on Friday show the arson suspect dressed in dark clothing walking outside the metal gates of the Yeshiva of Flatbush around 7:30 p.m. as she dumped the gasoline out of a red container, police said. The woman then lit the fuel on fire.
However, a security guard for the Jewish school was able to put out the flames with water and no one was injured.
The suspect fled on foot and has not been arrested, police said. No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with knowledge of the suspect or the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.