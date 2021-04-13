JFK Airport

Woman Nabbed at JFK With Nearly $100K in Cocaine Hidden in Bra, Body and Purse: Feds

In total, about 100 pellets of white powder were recovered on and in the woman, investigators said; all of them tested positive for cocaine

jfk bra
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A woman who flew to John F. Kennedy International Airport from the Dominican Republic last week allegedly was caught with cocaine hidden in her bra, pursue -- and some internal bodily areas, federal officials said Tuesday.

The passenger, identified as Yerlina Lantigua Hernandez DeNova, presented herself for inspection upon arriving at the Queens hub April 9, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said. Officers found three pellets containing white powder that later tested positive for cocaine within her purse, the agency said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

DeNova was then taken to a private search room, where CBP officers allegedly found similar pellets in her bra. The woman allegedly told officers at that time that she had also inserted pellets into her body.

Local

sex crimes 20 mins ago

Man Wanted in Sex Attacks on Jogger, Stroller Mom in Same NJ Community 24 Hours Apart

NYC Schools 35 mins ago

NYC Launches Free Summer Camp Program for K-12 Public School Kids: How to Apply

In total, about 100 pellets of white powder were recovered on and in DeNova, investigators said. All of the pellets tested positive for cocaine.

About three pounds of the drug were seized. The estimated street value of the seizure is nearly $100,000, officials said.

DeNova was charged with importing a controlled substance into the United States, which is a felony offense. She was arrested and turned her over to Homeland Security Investigations.

DeNova now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if she had retained an attorney.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

JFK AirportQueensweird newsU.S. Customs and Border Protectiondrug crimes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us