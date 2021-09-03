Woman Killed by Flatbed While Pushing Stroller Across NYC Street, Child Unhurt

A 62-year-old Brooklyn woman died when she was hit by a flatbed truck as she pushed a 1-year-old girl in a stroller across the street Thursday, police said.

The baby wasn't hurt.

Cops responding to a 911 call about a woman hit at the intersection of Myrtle and Bedford avenues around 11 a.m. found Rachel Gandel unconscious at the scene.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The baby in the stroller was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

According to the preliminary investigation, Gandel was pushing the baby in a stroller across Myrtle Avenue when the flatbed hit her as it moved east on Myrtle.

The 38-year-old truck driver stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.