Woman, Good Samaritan Beaten in ‘Unprovoked' NYC Rush-Hour Subway Attack

Police are looking for two men they say attacked a 28-year-old woman -- and a 29-year-old man who tried to intervene -- in a Cobble Hill subway station earlier this month. It apparently happened for no reason at all.

The March 2 evening rush-hour attack on a southbound A train approaching the Jay Street station was unprovoked, police say, one in a slate of recent random and senseless transit crimes that have had straphangers on edge for months.

In this case, police say the strangers approached the woman on the train around 5:30 p.m. that Wednesday and started to sock her in the face, repeatedly.

A 29-year-old man on the train tried to intervene and he got punched in the face a few times for his efforts. The suspects detrained at Jay Street and left the station.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't believed to be serious, while the good Samaritan refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects (above) by the turnstile area. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.