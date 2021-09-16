Woman Found Living With Mother's Badly Decomposed Body Inside Queens Apartment

A Queens building superintendent made a bizarre and grim discovery while checking out a leak: the badly decomposed remains of a longtime resident.

Police said the remains of Cynthia Jones, who had lived in the building near 102nd Street and 34th Avenue in North Corona for decades, were found in the middle of her apartment's living room Wednesday night. The body was covered in a black garbage bag, said the super, who did not wish to be identified.

The man said he first approached the fourth-floor unit after a neighbor two floors down complained water was leaking from her ceiling.

"I tried to go upstairs to look at the leak, but she was not opening. I tried a couple times," he said.

After those attempts, the super called the fire department, who broke down the door. Inside they found the 68-year-old woman's body on the floor. The super said a family member who arrived after being notified by police speculated Jones might have died months ago, telling him she died on July Fourth.

But police also found something else — or perhaps more accurately, someone else.

"We could hear somebody upstairs taking a shower," the super said.

Jones' daughter was still living in the apartment with her mother's decomposing body, and was taking a shower when firefighters busted in. The super said it was known in the building that the daughter had mental health issues.

Police said she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. At this point, investigators said that they don't believe any foul play was involved in Jones' death.