Woman Found Dead in NYC Club

A woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after being pulled unconscious from a nightclub in Queens early Sunday, authorities say.

Few details were immediately clear on the case, including the woman's identity.

Police say employees told them they found the woman unconscious in the Cinderella Lounge -- cops didn't specify where inside -- on Northern Boulevard in Flushing around 3:30 a.m. and took her to the hospital.

It was the hospital that notified police less than an hour later, when the woman was pronounced dead. Police say she had no signs of trauma to her body.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine her cause of death.