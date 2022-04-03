Queens

Woman Found Dead in NYC Club

Employees took the woman to the hospital, which called police, officials said

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC 7

A woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after being pulled unconscious from a nightclub in Queens early Sunday, authorities say.

Few details were immediately clear on the case, including the woman's identity.

Police say employees told them they found the woman unconscious in the Cinderella Lounge -- cops didn't specify where inside -- on Northern Boulevard in Flushing around 3:30 a.m. and took her to the hospital.

It was the hospital that notified police less than an hour later, when the woman was pronounced dead. Police say she had no signs of trauma to her body.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensCRIME STOPPERSFlushing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us