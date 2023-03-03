Woman Found Dead in NJ Motel Room: Law Enforcement

A woman was found dead in a New Jersey motel room late last month, according to law enforcement.

The discovery was made just after 5 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Super 8 Motel in Carlstadt, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said. Police were called to the scene on Washington Avenue after an unresponsive woman was found in one of the motel's rooms.

Officers entered the room and found 22-year-old Karol Mejia, of West New York, dead.

An investigation into the cause and circumstances of the woman's death are ongoing, but a preliminary investigation found that foul play did not appear to be involved, the prosecutor's office said.