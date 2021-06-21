Manhattan

Woman Dies Days After Crowbar Attack on Manhattan Street Corner: Cops

Shutterstock

A 49-year-old Manhattan woman died four days after she was apparently hit in the head with a crowbar on a local street corner, the NYPD said Monday.

Maria Kelly was attacked a week ago near Fort Washington Avenue and West 163rd Street around 7 a.m. Cops responding to a 911 call found her on the ground with trauma to her head. She died on Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Further investigation revealed Kelly had been hit in the head with a crowbar, allegedly by a 63-year-old man. That man was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder and assault. It's not clear if the charges will be upgraded.

Local

reopening 2 hours ago

NY Downscales Vaccine Megasites as Focus Shifts; Daily Deaths Hit 9-Month Low

Storm Team 4 2 hours ago

Blazing Heat, Humidity to Smother Tri-State as Storms, Isolated Tornado Risk Loom

No details on any possible relationship between the two were known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanAssault
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us