Woman Dies Days After Crowbar Attack on Manhattan Street Corner: Cops

A 49-year-old Manhattan woman died four days after she was apparently hit in the head with a crowbar on a local street corner, the NYPD said Monday.

Maria Kelly was attacked a week ago near Fort Washington Avenue and West 163rd Street around 7 a.m. Cops responding to a 911 call found her on the ground with trauma to her head. She died on Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Further investigation revealed Kelly had been hit in the head with a crowbar, allegedly by a 63-year-old man. That man was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder and assault. It's not clear if the charges will be upgraded.

No details on any possible relationship between the two were known.