Woman, Man Stabbed in NYC Laundromat Robbery Chaos Captured on Camera

Police are looking for a man they say walked into a 24-hour Bronx laundromat in the middle of the night last week and, while trying to steal cash from the register, stabbed a 37-year-old woman working there multiple times in the head, face and body.

He also attacked a male customer in the store, authorities said Wednesday.

Surveillance video of the 3 a.m. Friday attack shows the chaos unfold, with one man seen arguing with another person, potentially the female employee. Then another man is seen rummaging underneath a desk area before two men appear to be scuffling.

Eventually, a laundry cart enters the fray.

Cops say the 45-year-old male customer was stabbed in the hand. Both he and the woman stabbed multiple times were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

The suspect ran off after the attack. He didn't steal anything. Police released footage (above) in hopes someone can identify him and help cops make an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.