Woman critically injured after struck by bicyclist in Manhattan: Police

A woman was critically injured after she struck by a bicyclist at a Manhattan street corner, police said.

The 69-year-old victim was near Grand Street and Chrystie Street in Chinatown around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when she was hit a person riding a bike, according to preliminary details from the investigation.

The woman was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with critical injuries, police said. The bicyclist took off from the scene.

No arrests have yet been made and police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect. An investigation is ongoing.