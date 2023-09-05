Harlem

Woman beaten with her own cane in attack at Harlem subway station: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A woman was brutally beaten with her own cane inside a Manhattan subway station, police said, and the shocking attack was captured on video.
  • The terrifying incident occurred just after 3 a.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD, at the 2/3 station at West 116th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.
  • NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said the man started beating the woman with her cane "dozens of time" and hitting her with a belt, striking her in the head and body during the attack that lasted roughly two minutes.

A woman was brutally beaten with her own cane inside a Manhattan subway station, police said, and the shocking attack was captured on video.

The terrifying incident occurred just after 3 a.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD, at the 2/3 station at West 116th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. The victim, a 60-year-old woman, got into an argument with the suspect as they were walking up the steps from the station.

That's when the suspect, a 43-year-old man (pictured below), began hitting the woman repeatedly. NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said the man started beating the woman with her cane "dozens of time" and hitting her with a belt, striking her in the head and body during the attack that lasted roughly two minutes.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
The NYPD said this 43-year-old man attacked a woman at a Harlem subway station, using a belt and her cane as he beat down on the victim.

Video showed the woman lying motionless until the man finally stopped.

The suspect then took off, and police are still searching for him. The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem with extensive bruising, but is expected to recover.

News

Suffolk County 6 hours ago

Man arrested after biting officer breaking up brawl at Long Island wedding: Police

US Open Tennis 8 hours ago

Fan ejected from US Open match after German player said the man used language from Hitler's regime

Other commuters who saw the video Tuesday commented on how no one seemed to intervene or offered to step in to help the woman — and not being surprised.

"People don’t get involved like they used to," said Irene Richardson. "Thank God she's alive. That's a blessing in itself."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

HarlemNYC Subway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us