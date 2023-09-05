Woman beaten with her own cane in attack at Harlem subway station: Police

What to Know A woman was brutally beaten with her own cane inside a Manhattan subway station, police said, and the shocking attack was captured on video.

A woman was brutally beaten with her own cane inside a Manhattan subway station, police said, and the shocking attack was captured on video.

The terrifying incident occurred just after 3 a.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD, at the 2/3 station at West 116th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. The victim, a 60-year-old woman, got into an argument with the suspect as they were walking up the steps from the station.

That's when the suspect, a 43-year-old man (pictured below), began hitting the woman repeatedly. NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said the man started beating the woman with her cane "dozens of time" and hitting her with a belt, striking her in the head and body during the attack that lasted roughly two minutes.

The NYPD said this 43-year-old man attacked a woman at a Harlem subway station, using a belt and her cane as he beat down on the victim.

Video showed the woman lying motionless until the man finally stopped.

The suspect then took off, and police are still searching for him. The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem with extensive bruising, but is expected to recover.

Other commuters who saw the video Tuesday commented on how no one seemed to intervene or offered to step in to help the woman — and not being surprised.

"People don’t get involved like they used to," said Irene Richardson. "Thank God she's alive. That's a blessing in itself."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.