Woman Arrested in Death of Infant Found in Brooklyn Dumpster

Police have arrested a Brooklyn woman in the death of a baby found in a dumpster Wednesday afternoon.

Jahmika Small, 27, faces charges of reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Police responded to a call shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday from a woman who said she had given birth but couldn't account for the baby's location.

They checked out her West 28th Street home and found nothing. The Emergency Service Unit was called in, and that unit found the infant unresponsive in a dumpster a block away.

It wasn't clear if the baby had been born alive.