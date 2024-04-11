$780 million NYC soccer stadium expected to get key go-ahead vote today

What to Know New York City is getting closer to having its first professional soccer stadium near Citi Field in Queens.

The City Council will vote Thursday on the Willets Point redevelopment plan, which includes the privately funded, $780 million, 25,000-seat stadium near CitiField; the City Planning Commission already approved Phase II

Phase II of the Willets Point redevelopment plan includes 1,400 units of affordable housing, a stadium to be used by Major League Soccer’s New York City Football Club, a 250-room hotel, 80,000 square feet of commercial retail space, nearly 3 acres of public open space and more.

The New York City Council is expected Thursday to approve a Willets Point redevelopment plan that will bring the city its first professional soccer stadium, along with nearly three new acres of public space, a hotel, retail and more.

The City Planning Commission has already approved the redevelopment plan, meaning a favorable vote from the council later Thursday paves the way for that $780 million, privately financed 25,000 all-electric stadium to host Major League Soccer's New York City Football Club near Citi Field in Queens to be completed by 2027.

In addition to the stadium, the redevelopment plan will bring 2,500 affordable housing units, an elementary school, 80,000 square feet of retail space and more to Willets Point.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., earlier this year announced his recommendation to approve, with conditions, Phase II of the Willets Point redevelopment plan, which includes the stadium.

It won't be ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place in parts of the U.S., with the title game set for MetLife.

New York City Football Club of Major League Soccer currently plays its home games at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The club will foot the bill for the new stadium.

Richards previously highlighted the importance of having this part of Queens, once called the "Valley of Ashes" because it was an industrial area, become a valuable space for the community.

“Through the decades, many plans have been imagined at Willets Point and only one has been approved,” Richards wrote. "I am proud to see the former ‘Valley of Ashes’ transform into better housing, schooling and open space, but I must see material and serious commitments to the surrounding communities of Corona, Flushing and East Elmhurst."

What is included in Phase II?

What is included in Phase II?

Specific conditions laid out in Richards’ recommendation include a written agreement from the development team that housing affordability levels in Phase II of the project be comparable to Phase I — which will stipulate a commitment to having more than half of the 1,400 units be available at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) — and a full list of community benefits the applicant team has pledged throughout the ULURP process.

It wasn't immediately clear which of his conditions, if any, were met as of Thursday.

What are the recommendations?

Local hiring: Minority- and women-owned Businesses and area residents should make up at least 30 percent of contracts and hires, with the applicant team providing quarterly reports to the borough president, local councilmembers and area community boards. The applicant team should also work with the borough president and local councilmembers to determine a mutually agreeable set-aside for local street vendors and concessionaires within and surrounding the soccer stadium. Community partnerships: Discounted NYCFC match tickets for local residents. Area infrastructure improvements: The applicant team should work with the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation to identify areas in and around Flushing Meadows Corona Park that are in need of capital improvements, such as the Flushing Promenade, area sports fields and playgrounds.

Richardson also recommends that no NYCFC games be scheduled on days when either the New York Mets are playing a home game at Citi Field or when the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is in use, to avoid excess congestion.

