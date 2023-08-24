Wild gun battle on Connecticut street sends dozens running; 3 wounded

A terrifying shootout in Connecticut was caught on camera, as well as the sounds of some 30 rounds crisscrossing the street that sent dozens of people fleeing to safety Tuesday night.

Police in Bridgeport are looking for multiple shooters after three people were shot around 10 p.m. The chaos erupted on Park Avenue around; flying bullets had people scrambling for cover.

One of the victims is in critical condition, police said, and investigators found that more than 30 rounds had been fired.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Park Avenue and found a 38-year-old Bridgeport woman who had been shot in the leg and a 50-year-old Bridgeport man who had been shot in the face.

The man and woman were transported to the hospital and both are reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

That man was back home on Wednesday, the site where a bullet entered through his front door.

"I got hit in the face yesterday. With a bullet!" man said.

That bullet is now lodged in the face of a man who has asked not to be identified. He was home with his family when he noticed a growing crowd yelling near Park and Wood avenues late Tuesday. He and his family took cover.

"At first it was like machine guns, then it was pop. Pop pop pop pop. They were really having a shootout here. It was crazy," he said.

Not even the metal door could keep them safe.

"This is a solid door, metal door and that bullet went through it like nothing, like paper," he explained.

The injured man believes the wild shootout was sparked by people who do not live in the neighborhood.

Police are looking for multiple shooters and they are asking for help from the public to solve this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the case officer, Detective David Garcia, at 203-581-5233 or the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.