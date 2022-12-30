Who Is Bryan Kohberger? Suspect Arrested in Idaho Student Killings

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Pennsylvania State Police in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found in a rental home near campus last month, multiple law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said Friday.

Bryan Kohberger was apprehended in the Scranton area Friday morning, two sources said. Authorities are expected to hold a news conference on the case later Friday.

Further circumstances regarding the nature of the arrest and the suspect's capture were not immediately known. Court records show Kohberger is at the Monroe County Prison in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition after a judge ordered his extradition early Friday.

It marks the first major break in a case that has both captivated and mystified the globe. Previously, police had not named a suspect or made any arrests, and investigators have not yet found a weapon.

Few details have been released publicly in the gruesome Nov. 13 slayings of 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four friends, members of the university’s Greek system, were discovered across the street from campus, leaving the small town of Moscow, Idaho, deeply shaken. Relatively few details have been released about the homicides, intensifying the mystery.

Autopsies determined the four students were stabbed to death, the attack likely starting while they were sleeping.

The Moscow Police Department has said it received more than 13,000 tips related to the case, in addition to thousands of digital media submissions. It didn't immediately confirm the apprehension Friday. The chief of police, along with university officials, are expected to provide an update on the case at a 4 p.m. ET news briefing.

Police had said they were looking for a white Hyundai Elantra believed to be in the immediate area of the King Road residence early on the morning the students were believed to have been killed. A few days before Christmas, they said a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, was not connected to the murders. Two senior law enforcement officials say a white Elantra was taken away from the Pennsylvania home where the suspect was apprehended Friday.

The killings have drawn worldwide attention, especially among true crime aficionados. That's likely because so few facts have been released about the case, said Julie Wiest, a sociology professor at West Chester University of Pennsylvania and an expert on extreme violence in media.

“Usually by now, there’s more facts that have been released by law enforcement, so I could see that ramping up the sort of digging and almost grasping at straws by people," Wiest said. "It’s not that typical, except in high-profile cold cases, where you might see people digging in that way.”

The killings have left the close-knit community of Moscow stunned and grieving, shattering the sense of safety many had in the rural farming and university town. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived together with two other roommates in the rental home just across the street from campus, and Chapin — Kernodle’s boyfriend — was there visiting.

The Moscow Police Department had asked anyone with information to email or call its tip line at 208-883-7180. The FBI, which is assisting in the investigation, created a website where people can upload security camera footage or other digital media from the area that was recorded around the time of the killings.