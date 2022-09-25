White Woman Who Called 911 on Black Bird-Watcher Loses Lawsuit Against Her Former Employer

A white woman who called 911 and falsely accused a Black bird-watcher of threatening her in New York City's Central Park in a 2020 incident that went viral has lost a lawsuit accusing her former employer of illegally firing her and making her out to be a racist.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Wednesday rejected Amy Cooper's claims that her former employer, investment management company Franklin Templeton, defamed her when it repeatedly said the firm did not tolerate racism.

Abrams further said Amy Cooper had failed to prove that she was fired due to her race or gender and without the kind of investigation that had once been conducted on allegations of another employee's misconduct.

Amy Cooper lost her job after a video was shared on social media showing her calling 911 on bird-watcher Christian Cooper and telling police that an "African American man" had threatened her life and the life of her dog.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.