Which States Are the Most and Least Diverse? Check Yours Here

How diversified is your state?

WalletHub recently released this year’s list of America’s most and least diverse states. The tri-state area ranked in the top 15.

According to WalletHub, New Jersey came in fourth, New York came in fifth, and Connecticut wasn’t too far behind, ranking at No. 14.

To determine this ranking, WalletHub compared six diversity factors among the states: socio-economics, culture, economics, household-type, religious diversity and political diversity.

When it comes to socio-economic diversity, the tri-state area ranks in the top 10, with New York leading the way in sixth. New Jersey came in at No. 7 and Connecticut at No. 8.

The tri-state also scored well in other categories. New York came in third and New Jersey came in fifth for states with the most educational-attainment diversity. New Jersey came in second and New York came in fifth for states with the most linguistic diversity. New York also came in fifth for states with the most household diversity.

There were also some low points for the tri-state area. Out of all 50 states, New Jersey came in at No. 48 for household-type diversity. New Jersey and Connecticut also ranked at No. 46 & 47 for occupational diversity. New York comes in at No. 47 for industry diversity.

So which state was named the best and which state was named the worst, according to WalletHub?

California ranked at No. 1 overall, with high scores for socio-economic and cultural diversity. Meanwhile, West Virginia came in as the least diverse state with low scores for religious, cultural, and socio-economic diversity.

To see the complete list, or learn about the methodology used, click here.