Babies

Which States Are the Best (and Worst) to Have a Baby? Check Your State Here

WalletHub released 2022’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby

By Leanna Wells

Pregnant woman gets an ultrasound at the doctor's office
Getty Images

What to Know

  • WalletHub released this year’s list for the best and worst states to have a baby. The tri-state area delivered great scores.
  • According to WalletHub, Connecticut ranks No. 6, New York ranks No. 12 and New Jersey ranks No. 15 overall for the best states to have a baby.
  • The rankings were determined based on cost, health care, baby-friendliness, and family-friendliness. Connecticut ranked among the top five for cost, with New York and New Jersey ranking in the top 20.

Deciding where to raise a family is an important decision, but with a pandemic to worry about, stress could be added to that.

With this in mind, WalletHub released this year’s list for the best and worst states to have a baby. The tri-state area delivered great scores.

According to WalletHub, Connecticut came in sixth and New York ranked No. 12 overall for the best states to have a baby. New Jersey wasn’t too far behind, ranking at No. 15.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The rankings were determined based on cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. Connecticut ranked among the top five for cost, with New York and New Jersey ranking in the top 20.

When it comes to family-friendliness, each part of the tri-state ranked in the top 10, with New York coming in second. Connecticut came in at No. 7, and New Jersey came in at No. 10.

The tri-state area also showed up in other categories. New York came in fourth and New Jersey fifth, for states with the lowest infant mortality rate. New York and New Jersey also tied with California, Florida, and Nevada, at No. 33 for states with the highest Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges.

News

CRIME STOPPERS 7 hours ago

Suspect Back on Street, Charges Downgraded for Skull-Cracking KO Punch Outside NYC Restaurant

CRIME STOPPERS Aug 18

3 Charged in Deadly NYC Cab Confrontation, 2 Teen Girls Still Sought As Family Calls for Justice

Connecticut comes in at No. 4 for states with the most Midwives & OB-GYN’s per capita.

So which state was named the best and which state was named the worst, according to WalletHub?

Massachusetts came in at No. 1 overall, with high scores for health-care and family friendliness. Meanwhile, Alabama came in as the worst state to have a baby, with high costs, and low scores for baby and family friendliness.

To see the complete list, or learn about the methodology used, click here.

This article tagged under:

BabiesNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticuttri-state
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us