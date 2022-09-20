Newark Airport

Which Airport is the Worst for Flight Delays? Look No Further Than the Tri-State

This may not come as a surprise to some air travelers in the tri-state, but one of the New York City-area airports has been named the worst for on-time flights in the country.

That undesired top (or bottom) spot goes to Newark Liberty International Airport. According to the federal Department of Transportation, through the first six months of 2022, more than one in three flights arrived or departed late at the New Jersey airport.

May was the worst month for the New Jersey airport, with just 56 percent of flights arriving or departing on time. June wasn’t far behind with just 59 percent of flights being on time.

