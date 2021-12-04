What to Expect at the New Winter Village Opening on Governors Island

Governors Island will soon become another holiday hotspot for tourists and New Yorkers to enjoy, launching its very own Winter Village on Dec. 17.

The island is open year-round seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the update in September.

This winter visitors will be able to enjoy a 5,000-square foot skating rink while sipping hot chocolate by the fire. The rink will be open Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One particular skating perk will be “Free Admission Fridays,” with admission fees waived for all visitors every Friday.

“We are so excited to welcome all New Yorkers to the first public winter season on Governors Island. From ice skating to hot chocolate by the fire, the Governors Island Winter Village will provide visitors of all ages with plenty of cold-weather fun and festivities while serving as an amazing kick-off to our inaugural winter season,” said Clare Newman, President, and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island.

Guests can also expect bike and sled rentals, plus continued lawn games like giant Jenga and cornhole. Wintery holiday lights are to be scattered throughout the historic Colonels Row.

The 172-acre island is reachable by ferry, operated by the Trust for Governors Island. The roundtrip ferry ticket costs $3 for adults and runs daily from the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Manhattan.

Later this month, NYC Ferry will serve Governors Island starting with the launch of the Coney Island Route.

Rides are free for children under the age of 12, seniors over 65, NYCHA residents, and everyone on weekends before noon.