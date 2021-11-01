Governors Island Is Now Opened Year-Round With Expanded Ferry Service

What to Know Governors Island will be open year-round starting Monday, Nov. 1

The island will be open from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., seven days a week, all year long, Mayor Bill de Blasio said

Additionally, to accommodate the new schedule, the mayor also announced that ferry service to Governors Island will also expand

Starting Nov. 1, Governors Island will be open from 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., seven days a week, all year long, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in September.

"We have a jewel in New York harbor. We have a place that is magical that all New Yorkers should experience. It's going to be a big part of our future: Governors Island," de Blasio said. "But Governors Island for a long time wasn't accessible to New Yorkers, and then, since it has become accessible, it's not for the whole year , it's only for certain times a year. We are going to change that. Starting this fall we are going to be opening up Governors Island year round."

Additionally, to accommodate the new schedule, the mayor also announced that ferry service to Governors Island will also expand. According to de Blasio, once the city's new Coney Island Line ferry launches, it will stop at Governors Island year round.

"It's an amazing place to go and get a break from the hussle and bussle of the city," de Blasio said, adding that the change in schedule comes at a time when the city is working on a new climate center on the island.

The Center for Climate Solutions that the city is creating on Governors Island "is literally going to become the global capital for fighting climate change" with interest from numerous universities and other partners who want to join the project, de Blasio said.

"Governors Island, where modern New York City began, is going to be the place where we help to save New York City and all the cities of the world by coming up with solutions to [combat] climate change," he said.