What is Boxing Day and How Did It Get Its Name?

In many countries there is a holiday that falls on the day right after Christmas every year -- a date that's easy to remember. But, what exactly is Boxing Day?

Where is Boxing Day celebrated?

Although Boxing Day is not celebrated in the United States, it is celebrated in Canada, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and other Commonwealth countries, according to Almanac.com. Since it is considered a national holiday in these countries, most offices are closed on this day.

Boxing Day origins

Boxing Day is a centuries-old gift-giving day that originated in Britain. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, it used to be a holiday on which servants and tradespeople traditionally were presented with gifts in the form of "Christmas boxes," which generally contained money or goods in return for their service all year.

However, another version of how the holiday got its name is that on the day after Christmas churches would open their donation boxes, giving what was collected to the needy, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Boxing Day in Ireland

According to Almanac.com, Boxing Day in Ireland is also known as St. Stephen's Day after the saint who was a missionary in Sweden and had a fondness for animals -- in particular horses. The organization Habitat for Horses notes that for hundreds of years Dec. 26 has been the day to take your horse to church to be blessed in many countries.

Boxing Day today

By the 21st century, Boxing Day closely resembles "Black Friday" since the day has now become associated with shopping and sporting events, namely those involving horses (see above for 'Boxing Day in Ireland'), according to Almanac.com. However, despite its name, a popular holiday sporting event does NOT include boxing!

Charity and giving to those in need is still a big part of Boxing Day.