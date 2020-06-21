Weekend Shooting Death Marks New Jersey County's Third Homicide in One Week

A man was shot and killed in Englewood, New Jersey, early Saturday morning - making his death the county's third homicide investigation in the last week.

Authorities in Bergen County reported two homicides earlier in the week, one in Dumont and the other in Cresskill. No information provided by officials has connected the three incidents and in the first two, suspects have been taken into custody and charged.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Englewood police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Arriving officers found men from Newark lying in a roadway with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, 43 years old, died. The second was transported to a nearby hospital where he was being treated, officials said.

On Tuesday morning, a 36-year-old mother living in Dumont was stabbed. The prosecutor's office said police found Michelle Burns in her apartment in the first hours of the morning. Her boyfriend, Jeffrey Daniels, was picked up by police a short time and charged with murder.

Roughly 24 hours prior, authorities found Divna Rosasco's body laying in a creek, covered by sheets and weighed down by tools. Police arrested Nicolas Coirazza in connection with her murder, which they believe occurred in Rosasco's home in Cresskill. Coirazza has been charged with murder.

Attorney information for Daniels and Coirazza was not immediately known.