We ❤️ NYC: Iconic 70s Slogan Gets Refresh Celebrating the Big Apple

"It's not just a slogan, it's not a logo. It's a spirit."

That's the message Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered alongside Mayor Eric Adams on Monday before a crowd in Times Square, where the politicians helped launch a new ad campaign on the back of the iconic "I Love New York" slogan of the 1970s.

In its updated form, the "We Love New York City" initiative hopes to inspire community and civic engagement, and mobilize New Yorkers to get more involved in their neighborhoods.

The two-year campaign is a collaboration between Hochul, Adams and the Partnership for New York City designed to celebrate "what makes NYC great" and bolster efforts to bring the city back from pandemic setbacks.

"This city overcame the darkest days of the pandemic because of the selfless work of everyday New Yorkers, and if each of us gives just one hour a week in an act of service, the result will be transformative," Adams said in a statement.

Through a series of citywide partnerships, the campaign's organizers see an opportunity to improve public safety, in addition to supporting small businesses. Planned initiatives include community cleanups, Earth Day events, volunteer drives, among other activations.

"We Love New York City" is adapted from the "I Love New York" campaign designed by Milton Glaser.

"Look in your history books, this city was under siege, they couldn't even keep the lights on. Literally the power was going out nonstop. There was talk about a bankruptcy. People didn't come here, people left here," Hochul said.

"Crime was at record levels, and a couple people, one of them a state employee who worked for the Dept. of Commerce, came up with an idea: what if we had a logo, a campaign that celebrated the love people have for the state, remind people what there is to love about New York. And so the 'I Love New York' campaign was launched."