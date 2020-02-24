Taft Houses

Water Main Break Blamed for Outage at East Harlem’s NYCHA Buildings

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly 1,000 residents of New York City Housing Authority buildings were without water Monday morning.

The problems at NYCHA's Taft Houses in East Harlem began the day before when a water main break led to water service disruptions in three buildings, according to NYCHA spokesperson Rochel Leah Goldblatt.

"Plumbers and NYCHA crews have been on the scene for hours working to repair the line and restore service. There are water stations set up," Goldblatt said Sunday night.

Local

North Bergen 4 hours ago

Wild Goat Chase: Volunteers Help Rescue Loose Goat in New Jersey

fatal fire 7 hours ago

Person Jumped From 3rd Floor to Escape Deadly Yonkers Apartment Fire: Officials

Residents were seen getting clean water from a nearby fire hydrant and some have been relying on bottled water for nearly 24 hours.

At one time, more than 3,600 residents didn't have water, according to NYCHA.

There is no estimated time for service restoration, Goldblatt said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Taft HousesNYCHA
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us