Water Main Break Blamed for Outage at East Harlem’s NYCHA Buildings

Nearly 1,000 residents of New York City Housing Authority buildings were without water Monday morning.

The problems at NYCHA's Taft Houses in East Harlem began the day before when a water main break led to water service disruptions in three buildings, according to NYCHA spokesperson Rochel Leah Goldblatt.

"Plumbers and NYCHA crews have been on the scene for hours working to repair the line and restore service. There are water stations set up," Goldblatt said Sunday night.

Residents were seen getting clean water from a nearby fire hydrant and some have been relying on bottled water for nearly 24 hours.

At one time, more than 3,600 residents didn't have water, according to NYCHA.

There is no estimated time for service restoration, Goldblatt said.