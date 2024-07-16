Brooklyn

WATCH: Masked thieves steal entire car carrier, plus truck, in Brooklyn

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are looking for two men in black pullover masks seen on camera stealing a Dodge truck -- and the car carrier of vintage vehicles it was hauling -- in Brooklyn last month, the NYPD says.

According to police, a 2017 White Dodge Ram, unoccupied, was parked on Atlantic Avenue outside a healthcare facility around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25. The truck was hauling a trailer that had three vehicles -- a 1955 Chrysler, a 1966 Ford Mustang and a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro -- on it.

Surveillance video shows two individuals pull up to the area in a white SUV. They apparently hook the Dodge up to their vehicle, and then are seen on video driving the entire car carrier away.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

