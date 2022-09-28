Wanna Get Tased? Women in Car With Texas Plates Wanted in Failed NYC JC Penny Heist

Cops are looking for two women who allegedly tried to steal $1,300 worth of clothing from a Staten Island department store and threatened store security when they tried to stop them on the way out, authorities say.

The women were in the JC Penny on Marsh Avenue around lunchtime on Thursday, Sept. 15, when they allegedly stuffed the clothes in a bag, according to the NYPD. One of the women walked out and got into a black Camaro with Texas plates, while the other, the unpaid-for merchandise in tow, walked past all points of sale without stopping, cops said.

Security stopped her as she left the store, at which point the woman allegedly said, "Do you want to get Tased?"

She dropped the clothes, got into the Camaro and the two drove off. Nothing, ultimately, was stolen.

Police released surveillance footage (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.