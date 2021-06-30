Brooklyn

Video Shows Group of Men Attacking USPS Worker in Brooklyn

New York City police were searching for five men seen attacking a U.S. Postal Service worker in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police say some people on dirtbikes obstructed the 57-year-old mail carrier on his route from crossing the street near McGuinness Boulevard and Nassau Avenue on Monday. One of them later approached the worker from behind and punched him multiple times.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows other individuals joining the physical altercation. The worker tried to fight back and the men eventually fled the scene after leaving him with broken facial bones and lacerations, according to police.

No arrests have been made and none of the suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

