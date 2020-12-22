Video Shows Driver Striking Woman and Child in Stroller, Briefly Stopped Before Fleeing Scene

New York City police are searching for a brazen hit-and-run driver who struck a 62-year-old woman and a boy in a stroller on Monday.

Authorities say the woman and the 2-year-old had the right of way when they were crossing the street at Mace Avenue and Eastchester Road in the Bronx around 2:20 p.m. That's when a man driving a red GMC Terrain Denali made a turn and struck the victims, knocking them to the pavement.

According to the NYPD, the driver pulled over and walked towards the crosswalk but then he got back in his vehicle and just drove off.

The woman suffered a bruised leg and the child was treated at Jacobi Hospital for a head contusion, police said. They're expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).