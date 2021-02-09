Valentine's Weekend Brings Romantic Options to Jersey Shore

It may be cold this Valentine's Day weekend, and COVID-19 restrictions may still be in place, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of options along the Jersey Shore with the one you love.

Author R.C. Staab (100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore) compiled this list of open and notable destinations, current as of 4 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Dining

Beach Plum Farms, Cape May – Valentine’s Day Farm-to-Table Dinner on Saturday, February 13. Dine by candlelight in the farm’s hoop house with a multi-course meal with with from the farm’s own fresh meats, poultry, herbs and vegetables.

Deauville Inn, Strathmere -- Valentine’s Day Mimosa Brunch and Valentine’s Weekend Brunch (11am-2pm) and special 3-course prix fixe dinner including suggested wine pairings on Saturday and Sunday, February 13-14. Expanded outdoor seating available.

Setaara, Atlantic City -- Afghan-French fusion restaurant with an outdoor courtyard like a Moroccan riad is offering a special Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner.

Tim McLoone’s Supper Club, Asbury Park – Special 3-course prix fixe Valentine’s dinner featuring Marry Me Chicken along the Boardwalk in Asbury Park.

Ebbit Room, Congress Hall, Cape May – Special Valentine’s Day, but the hotel is likely to be sold out and hotel guests get first priority.

Undici, Rumson – In addition to offer a 4-course romantic dinner at the restaurant and their two outdoor igloos, their Valentine’s dinner is available for pickup Feb 12-14. For pickup dinners, need to book four days in advance.

Seaview, a Dolce Hotel -- 5-course prix fixe dinner in the historic hotel’s Main Dining Room, Feb. 13. Also, the hotel is offering a Valentine’s Day hotel package, including Saturday overnight stay in a freshly renovated Standard King Room, Dinner for Two (Valentine’s Menu only), arrival amenity of Prosecco and Chocolates, Breakfast for Two, and complimentary valet parking with a 1:00 pm late check out.

The Hotel Tides Restaurant, Asbury Park – 4-course prix fixe dinner.

Events & Shopping

Vinter Wonderland, Renault Winery, Egg Harbor City -- Open-air village experience at newly built ice rink, outdoor fire pits with s’mores dessert board and outside dining complete with heaters and live music. Romantic hotel package Sunday through Thursday includes a room with a Vineyard view, a nightly $25 food and beverage credit towards a wine flight for two.

Surflight Theater, Beach Haven, Long Beach Island – Sippy Saturday Comedy Night on Saturday February 13 and Live Laugh Love: A Valentine’s Cabaret on Sunday February 14. Reduced capacity and socially distanced. Tickets are limited.

Cape May Zoo -- Special Valentine’s Day Adopt An Animal Package. The Zoo will be open daily throughout the Winter, including Valentine’s Day and Presidents Weekend from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Admission is free.

Sea Isle City – While many Shore towns are quiet over the winter, Sea Isle City’s businesses have come together to offer special discounts and shopping hours over Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day Weekend. A sample of special offers includes 50% off toys and gifts at Beachy Keen, up to 30% off at Cece Boutique, 50% off winter clothing and accessories at Coastal Pals Boutique, up to 70% off at Groovy Girlz and 50% off all winter clothing at Heritage Surf and Sport.

Disclosure: R.C. Staab is married to the president of the NBC Owned Television Stations, the parent division of NBC New York.