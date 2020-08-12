Rochester

Upstate New York Airport to Be Named for Frederick Douglass

The Monroe County Legislature Tuesday night approved the name “Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport”

Frederick Douglass
  County lawmakers voted to rename Rochester's airport for abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
  The Monroe County Legislature Tuesday night approved the name "Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport," according to WHEC-TV.
  Douglass, who escaped slavery, lived in Rochester for more than two decades and was buried in the upstate New York city after his death in 1895. He gave his famous speech "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July," in Rochester on July 5, 1852.

County lawmakers voted to rename Rochester’s airport for abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

The Monroe County Legislature Tuesday night approved the name “Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport,” according to WHEC-TV.

Douglass, who escaped slavery, lived in Rochester for more than two decades and was buried in the upstate New York city after his death in 1895. He gave his famous speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,” in Rochester on July 5, 1852.

“Each time residents and visitors arrive to our airport, they will be reminded of Douglass’s life and legacy of fighting oppression,” read a statement from legislators Vincent R. Felder and Karla M. Boyce.

The decision does not need to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, but the airport must file paperwork to report the change to the federal agency.

