Unmasked Woman Beaten in Subway Bias Attack: NYPD

Police are looking for a half-dozen suspects in connection with a bias attack on a Manhattan subway that started with an argument over the victim not wearing a mask, authorities said Thursday.

The 32-year-old victim was on a southbound A train at Avenue of the Americas and West Fourth Street shortly before 2 p.m. a week ago when six strangers approached and called her out for not wearing a mask, authorities said.

The group also made anti-Asian statements about the coronavirus to the woman, police said. The argument escalated into a physical confrontation, and the suspects punched the woman several times before fleeing the train, cops said.

She suffered bruising and "substantial pain," according to police, but refused medical attention. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Cops released photos of four of the six suspects in the attack (above) that were taken by the victim; the other two suspects are men. Anyone with information on them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.