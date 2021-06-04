New Jersey

Unmasked Patron Threatens to Shoot NJ Chicken Restaurant Worker, Flings Cinder Block

New Jersey's governor only lifted the state's indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people a week ago, but individual businesses have the right to continue it if they so choose

Police in New Jersey's largest city are looking for a man they say threatened to shoot a chicken restaurant worker, then menaced him with a cinder block, when the employee told him he couldn't go inside without a mask, officials say.

According to cops, the suspect first walked into a Chicken Holiday on Newark's South Orange Avenue around 5:30 p.m. last Saturday with no mask. He threatened violence when he and the worker got into an argument about it.

The suspect left. Moments later, he came back with a cinder block and threw it at the restaurant window. He ran off after that.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above) and video (below). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

New Jersey's governor only lifted the state's indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people a week ago. It wasn't clear if the suspect in question claimed to be vaccinated, but individual businesses have the right to require face coverings for all patrons if they so choose even though the state order has lifted.

