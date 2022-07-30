Unlikely Hero From NYC Saves Drowning Toddler in Pool

A young swimmer from Staten Island is being called a hero after he pulled a drowning toddler from the bottom of a pool.

That unlikely rescuer credited for the life-saving rescue: a 7-year-old boy.

Massiah Browne's been taking swimming lessons for over a year, but no one expected the second-grader to be prepared to rescue another person.

His family said the incident happened last week, at the apartment complex in Sacramento where the family now lives.

"I saw this little boy at the bottom of the pool," Browne said. "I went to go get him and then I brought him up."

Sacramento authorities said responding paramedics rushed the critically injured 3-year-old boy to the hospital. Browne's mother said she's been in touch with the family and the toddler has since recovered and is home with his family.

"Massiah’s 7 years old, so for him to save somebody out of a pool, it’s unbelievable," the boy's father, Marcus Browne, said.

The boy's father, a professional boxer and Olympian, can't help but be proud of the 7-year-old.