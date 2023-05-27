Unidentified Cyclist Left Unconscious, Critically Injured in NYC Crash: Cops

What to Know A cyclist found unconscious and with severe injuries following a crash in Brooklyn continues to remain unidentified and police are asking for the public's help.

On Friday, at around 9:16 p.m., police responded to Avenue R and Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay following 911 call of a vehicle crash involving a cyclist, the NYPD says.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man on the ground with trauma to the body. EMS responded and transported him to NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn where he remains in critical condition.

A cyclist found unconscious and with severe injuries following a crash in Brooklyn continues to remain unidentified and police are asking for the public's help.

On Friday, at around 9:16 p.m., police responded to Avenue R and Nostrand Avenue in Sheepshead Bay following 911 call of a vehicle crash involving a cyclist, the NYPD says.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man on the ground with trauma to the body. EMS responded and transported him to NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn where he remains in critical condition.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The man did not have any identification on him at the time of the incident and police are making a public plea in hope of the man being identified.

The NYPD describes the man as Hispanic, anywhere between 35 to 40-years-old, about 5'7" in height, and about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The left tattoo is on the man's arm, meanwhile the center and right photos are of tattoos on the dorsal side of his left hand.

He also has numerous tattoos on his left arm additional tattoos on the dorsal side of his left hand, according to photos distributed by police.

Police urge anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Details of the vehicular incident were not immediately known.