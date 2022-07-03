JFK Airport

Unattended Bag Prompts Evacuation at JFK Airport Terminal

The bomb squad deemed the unattended luggage safe, and airport operations have resumed

Charles Abisror

Amid one of the busiest travel weekends in the country, the largest terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport experienced a "security incident" on Sunday that prompted a partial evacuation.

The first signs of trouble at the airport began surfacing on social media shortly before 11 a.m. as passengers were ushered out of Terminal 4.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority said passengers were cleared from the departures area of the terminal while the bomb squad investigated an unattended bag.

The arrival and departure levels of Terminal 4 were briefly closed to all inbound traffic due to the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bomb squad investigators and K-9 teams deemed the unattended luggage safe and airport operations were resumed around 12 p.m.

The bag contained a common household product K-9s are trained to detect, a law enforcement source told News 4.

News

gun violence 22 hours ago

Medical Student Jumps to Save Friend After 2 Shot in Back of NYC Cab

gun violence 2 hours ago

Auto Shop Quadruple Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Queens: Cops

The impact of the over hour-long shutdown was expected to cause delays at the terminal as the holiday weekend rush continued.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

JFK AirportNew York Cityholiday travel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us