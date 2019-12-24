Brooklyn

Two Teens Shot in Face, Leg in Brooklyn: Police

Shooting at corner deli
NBC New York

Two teen boys were shot outside a corner store in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on Monday, December 23.

Two teenagers out front of a corner store were shot in the face and leg in Brooklyn Monday night, police said.

The two 16-year-old boys were at the deli on the corner of Neptune Avenue and West 31st Street in Coney Island when the shots rang out just before 9 p.m., according to police.

Both of the victims said they heard shots and immediately felt pain, law enforcement sources said.

One of the teens had a bullet graze his face, while the other was shot in the leg, officials said. Both were rushed to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where they are expected to recover and were being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police were investigating the scene to try and determine where the bullets may have come from. Cops believe there may have been two shooters, who were both dressed in black.

