Two NYC Correction Officers Suffer Broken Bones In Altercation With Inmate: DOC

Two New York City correction officers were injured, with one suffering a broken ankle, after being attacked by a person in custody they were attempting to handcuff, a Department of Corrections official told NBC New York.

The incident occurred at the Vernon C. Bain Center in the Bronx, a jail barge near Hunts Point, around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the official said. As the two officers were handcuffing a person, the individual resisted, punching and kicking the officers.

Other Rikers inmates threw chairs at the officers during the incident, according to the DOC official.

One of the officer suffered a broken right ankle, while the other had a broken finger. The DOC said that the matter is under investigation.

"The safety of our staff is paramount and assaults against them are completely unacceptable," a spokesperson said. "We are investigating this incident and if the allegations are proven, punishment will be severe."