Two Dead, Others Evacuated After Carbon Monoxide Incident in Brooklyn Building

Two men were found dead and others had to be evacuated after a carbon monoxide leak was discovered in a Brooklyn building Monday evening, fire officials said.

The two men, both in their 50s, were found lying on the floor of the basement in a residential apartment building on Avenue O in Bensonhurst just before 8 p.m., according to the FDNY chief at the scene. The carbon monoxide leak likely came from the boiler, the chief said.

Four other residents were in the building at the time, but none became ill or were injured. They were evacuated by fire fighters soon after, the FDNY said.

National Grid was at the scene, and shut down the source of the leak, fire officials said, adding that there were no carbon monoxide detectors in the basement of the building. The fire chief said had there been a detector, it could have saved the men's lives.

Police have not released the identities of the men found dead. An investigation is ongoing.