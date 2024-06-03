Two children shot in Brooklyn: Police

A 9-year-old and an 11-year-old were shot in Brooklyn Monday evening, police said

According to preliminary details from the investigation, the two children, both girls, were shot around 9 p.m. on Dean Street between Saratoga Avenue and Thomas Boyland Street in Brownsville, according to officials.

The younger girl was shot once in the leg, while the older child was struck once in the back, police said. Both were driven to the hospital. The children are expected to survive.

Five shell casings were recovered at the scene where the bullets flew. Police were looking for any possible surveillance video to assist in their investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.