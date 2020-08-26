GOOD NEWS

TSA Saves Wedding After Bride's Dress Left at Newark Airport Checkpoint

After the bride's mother forgot to take the bag holding her daughter’s gown and mom's dress after she cleared security, a TSA agent recovered the forgotten bag 6 minutes after receiving the lost and found form online

Transportation Security Administration employees saved a bride's big day after her wedding dress was left behind at an airport security checkpoint.

The bride's mother forgot to take the red roller bag holding her daughter’s gown and mom's dress after she cleared security at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport and boarded a flight to Columbus, Ohio, earlier this month, the TSA said.

The bride's brother, Christopher Cepeda, filled out a lost and found form online because the wedding was set for the following day.

"As soon as I submitted the request, we lost hope of retrieving the luggage on time for the wedding," Cepeda said. The website indicated the response time was about five days.

TSA administrative assistant Loletta Nathan-Gordon saw the email and recovered the bag in six minutes, the TSA said.

Nathan-Gordon put herself in the bride’s shoes. "I could only imagine how stressful that would have been for me if my mom would have left the dress behind. I would have freaked out," she said.

Cepeda paid to ship the bag overnight and it arrived in time for his sister to walk down the aisle.

Cepeda said Nathan-Gordon "literally saved my sister’s wedding."

