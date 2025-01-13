Donald Trump

Trump Inauguration schedule of events: When is swearing-in?

See the full schedule of events for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration next week

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The swearing-in of Donald Trump is scheduled for Monday, scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025, but the days before and after will feature a litany of inauguration ceremonies and displays.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee on Monday released a schedule of inaugural events to be held over a four-day celebration, starting Saturday. See it below. Tickets and more information can be found here.

60th Presidential Inaugural  Schedule of Events

Saturday, January 18, 2025  

  • The President’s Reception and Fireworks at Trump Sterling  
  • Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner 

Sunday, January 19, 2025 

  • Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony
    Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
  • Make America Great Again Victory Rally
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
  • Candlelight Dinner
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Monday, January 20, 2025 

  • St. John’s Church Service 
  • Tea at the White House 
  • Swearing-In Ceremony
    US Capitol
  • Farewell to the Former President and Vice President  
  • US Capitol Departure Ceremony 
  • The President’s Signing Room Ceremony 
  • JCCIC Congressional Luncheon  
  • The President’s Review of the Troops  
  • Presidential Parade 
    Pennsylvania Avenue  
  • Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House  
  • Commander in Chief Ball
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 
  • Liberty Inaugural Ball
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 
  • Starlight Ball
    President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 

  • National Prayer Service 

