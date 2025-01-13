Trump Inauguration schedule of events: When is swearing-in?

The swearing-in of Donald Trump is scheduled for Monday, scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025, but the days before and after will feature a litany of inauguration ceremonies and displays.
The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee on Monday released a schedule of inaugural events to be held over a four-day celebration, starting Saturday. See it below. Tickets and more information can be found here.
60th Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events
Saturday, January 18, 2025
- The President’s Reception and Fireworks at Trump Sterling
- Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner
Sunday, January 19, 2025
- Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony
Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
- Make America Great Again Victory Rally
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
- Candlelight Dinner
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
Monday, January 20, 2025
- St. John’s Church Service
- Tea at the White House
- Swearing-In Ceremony
US Capitol
- Farewell to the Former President and Vice President
- US Capitol Departure Ceremony
- The President’s Signing Room Ceremony
- JCCIC Congressional Luncheon
- The President’s Review of the Troops
- Presidential Parade
Pennsylvania Avenue
- Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House
- Commander in Chief Ball
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
- Liberty Inaugural Ball
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
- Starlight Ball
President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- National Prayer Service