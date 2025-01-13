Trump Inauguration schedule of events: When is swearing-in?

The swearing-in of Donald Trump is scheduled for Monday, scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025, but the days before and after will feature a litany of inauguration ceremonies and displays.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee on Monday released a schedule of inaugural events to be held over a four-day celebration, starting Saturday. See it below. Tickets and more information can be found here.

60th Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events

Saturday, January 18, 2025

The President’s Reception and Fireworks at Trump Sterling

Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Make America Great Again Victory Rally

Candlelight Dinner

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue

Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

Liberty Inaugural Ball

Starlight Ball

Tuesday, January 21, 2025