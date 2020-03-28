Transgender Woman Fatally Stabbed in Harlem: NYPD

The NYPD says a transgender woman was stabbed in the neck in Harlem early Saturday morning.

Police say the 33-year-old victim was stabbed at the corner of E 128th Street and 3rd Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the woman with a stab wound in the neck and transported her to a nearby hospital in Harlem where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD believes the suspect, a male in his 20s, fled on a scooter.

"This is horrifying. My heart breaks for this woman and for her family. We WILL find the person responsible for this heinous crime and bring them to justice. New York City stands with our trans community, now and always," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The victim's identity was not released by officials.