Top US Officials Were Briefed on Active Threat Against Pentagon Leaders, Say 5 Officials

The threat remains active, the officials say

AFP_1AG3G1
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, File

U.S. military, intelligence and law enforcement officials were briefed late last month on a threat against the Pentagon's most senior leaders while they are on American soil, not just traveling overseas, according to five senior U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the matter.

Some officials said the briefings suggested the threat, which remains active, may be potential retaliation for the U.S. military's assassination of Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January, although the information provided did not draw a definitive link.

The briefings have included information that suggests the targets of the threat are U.S. military leaders who were involved in the decision and operation to assassinate Soleimani, officials said.

Local

Crime and Courts 40 mins ago

Wife Charged After Missing Husband's Body Found in NY River

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Man Indicted in Case of Stray Bullet That Killed NYC Mom Through Bedroom Window

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us