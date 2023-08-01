Toddler dies after being left in vehicle for 8 hours on Long Island

A 14-month-old girl has died after being left in a vehicle for about eight hours on Long Island, Suffolk County Police said Tuesday.

According to police, the toddler's grandmother, a 54-year-old Greenlawn woman, forgot to drop her off at daycare on Monday and went to work, leaving the child in a car seat in the back.

About eight hours later, at around 4:20 p.m., the child was to be picked up from daycare, located on Redwood Lane in Smithtown, when the grandmother realized she had left the child in her vehicle, Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad said.

The toddler was taken to Saint Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown where she was pronounced dead.

