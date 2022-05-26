Upper East Side

Three Teens Knifed During Fight Aboard Bus in Manhattan: Police

Three teenagers were stabbed or slashed during a fight that broke out aboard a bus that was in motion in Manhattan, police said.

The fight started just after 2:30 p.m. on an M96 bus at East 96th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side, according to police. As the brawl was ongoing, a 15-year-old was stabbed in the left leg, while two other teens, 15 and 16 years old, were also stabbed or slashed, but less was known about their injuries.

Each of the three teens is expected to recover. No arrests have yet been made, and police believe there was just one person with a knife who got off the bus immediately after the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

