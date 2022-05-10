These Are the Safest Hospitals in NY, NJ and CT: Study

It is important -- if one has the choice -- to consider the hospital you want for medical care.

The hospital you choose generally plays a part in your risk of dying or your chances of recovery. Upwards of 250,000 people die every year from preventable errors in hospitals, according to The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit health care watchdog group.

With this in mind, The Leapfrog Group, issues hospital safety grades bi-annually to nearly 3,000 hospitals in the United States as a form of measuring their overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

Leapfrog defines patient safety as "how hospitals and other health care organizations protect their patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections."

On Tuesday, the watchdog group published its Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for spring 2022. The grades, similar to academic grades, range from "A" to "F" -- with "A" being considered by Leapfrog as the safest hospitals.

Here are the safest hospitals in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to Leapfrog. You may want to keep this list on hand when considering where to go for medical care in the tri-state area.

'A' HOSPITALS IN NEW YORK

'A' HOSPITALS IN NEW JERSEY

'A' HOSPITALS IN CONNECTICUT

In order to compile its list, Leapfrog uses more than 30 national performance metrics from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other data sources. This data, when combined, reveals a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors, according to The Leapfrog Group.

On the same day that Leapfrog announced its spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades, the watchdog group also revealed that the grades highlight the decline in patient experience during the pandemic-era.

"Recent studies have shown that the pandemic has reversed years of progress on patient safety efforts. The updated data included in the Safety Grade, some of which reflects a pandemic-era timeframe, heighten these findings and demonstrate how patient care worsened due to strains on the health care system and workforce," the watchdog group said.

